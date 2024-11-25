Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 5:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 5:40 AM GMT

    ന​ബീ​ലി​ന് കെ.​ഐ.​ജി​യു​ടെ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    KIG
    ന​ബീ​ലി​ന് സ​ക്കീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ തു​വ്വൂ​ർ മൊ​മ​ന്റോ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ജോ​ലി ആ​വ​ശ്യാ​ർ​ഥം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന ന​ബീ​ലി​ന് കെ.​ഐ.​ജി സാ​ൽ​മി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. കെ.​ഐ.​ജി കേ​ന്ദ്ര കൂ​ടി​യാ​ലോ​ച​ന സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം സ​ക്കീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ തു​വ്വൂ​ർ ന​ബീ​ലി​ന് മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി അ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. പ​തി​നാ​ല് വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സേ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്തു വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ന​ബീ​ൽ.

    TAGS:KIGFarewellKuwait News
    News Summary - K.I.G farewell to Nabeel
