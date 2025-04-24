Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വിനോദ സഞ്ചാരികൾക്ക് നേരെ കാശ്മീരിലെ പഹൽഗാമിൽ നടന്ന ഭീകരമായ ആക്രമണങ്ങളെ കേരള ഇസ്ലാമിക് ഗ്രൂപ് (കെ.ഐ.ജി) കുവൈത്ത് അപലപിച്ചു.
രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങളുടെ സ്വൈര്യ ജീവിതത്തിന് നേരെയുള്ള കൈയേറ്റമാണ് പഹൽഗാമിൽ നടന്നത്. ഭീകരകൃത്യങ്ങളെ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗം ജനങ്ങളും ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായി എതിർക്കണം. ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിലുള്ള ശക്തികളെ തുറന്നുകാട്ടുകയും കുറ്റവാളികളെ മാതൃകാപരമായി ശിക്ഷിച്ച് ഇരകൾക്ക് നീതി ലഭ്യമാക്കണമെന്നും കെ.ഐ.ജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
