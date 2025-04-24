Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 11:59 AM IST

    പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം അ​പ​ല​പ​നീ​യം - കെ.​ഐ.​ജി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം അ​പ​ല​പ​നീ​യം - കെ.​ഐ.​ജി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ കാ​ശ്‌​മീ​രി​ലെ പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഭീ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് ഗ്രൂ​പ് (കെ.​ഐ.​ജി) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വൈ​ര്യ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​മാ​ണ് പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ഭീ​ക​ര​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ എ​ല്ലാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​യി എ​തി​ർ​ക്ക​ണം. ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലു​ള്ള ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ട്ടു​ക​യും കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മാ​തൃ​കാ​പ​ര​മാ​യി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ഇ​ര​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നീ​തി ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KIGCondemnsPahalgam Terror Attack
    News Summary - kig condemns on pahalgam terror attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X