Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 7:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 7:57 AM GMT

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    On KIG Abu Halifa area eid meet up
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ബൂ ഹ​ലീ​ഫ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മാ​ജി​ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ ആ​ക്ടിം​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ബാ​സി​ത്ത് പാ​ലാ​റ ഈ​ദ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ബാ​ബു പൊ​ൻ​മു​ണ്ടം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​ഹാ​ദ്, അം​ജ​ദ് കോ​ക്കൂ​ർ, ഷം​സീ​ർ ഉ​മ്മ​ർ, അ​ലി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Eid dayKIG Abu Halifa AreaMeet up
    News Summary - KIG Abu Halifa Area Eid meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X