കേരളീയ സമാജം ഗാന്ധിജയന്തി ആഘോഷം

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കേരളീയ സമാജം ഗാന്ധിജയന്തി ആഘോഷംtext_fields
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News Summary - Kerala Samajam Gandhi Jayanti Celebration
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കേരളീയസമാജം ഗാന്ധിജയന്തി ആഘോഷിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജെയിംസ് വി കൊട്ടാരം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. രക്ഷാധികാരി തോമസ് പള്ളിക്കൽ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധിയുടെ ജീവിതം ആസ്പദമാക്കി കുവൈത്ത് സാന്ത്വനം രമേശ് കരിക്കൻ സംസാരിച്ചു.
ജീമോൻ ചാക്കോളാമണ്ണിൽ, സൂരജ് പി സുകുമാരൻ, ജിബിൻ പൗലോസ്, ഷിജു ഓതറ, ഷാഫി മക്കാത്തി, ബിനോയ് ഉമ്മൻ, ബിനു ജോസഫ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ ജിജി വടശേരിക്കര സ്വാഗതവും ട്രഷറർ ബിന്റോ തോമസ് നന്ദിയും അറിയിച്ചു. ലിനു എബ്രഹാം, ഷിബു കുമ്പഴ,അഭിലാഷ് ചന്ദ്രൻ, ജിത മനോജ്, രമ്യ രവീന്ദ്രൻ,സോഫി ജോർജ്, എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ആഘോഷഭാഗമായി മധുരവിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
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