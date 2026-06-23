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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകേരള അസോസിയേഷൻ സിറ്റി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 1:47 PM IST

    കേരള അസോസിയേഷൻ സിറ്റി മേഖല ഭാരവാഹികൾ

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    കേരള അസോസിയേഷൻ സിറ്റി മേഖല ഭാരവാഹികൾ
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    ബിനുകുമാർ ,എം. രാജീവൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കേരള അസോസിയേഷൻ കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി മേഖല പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരെഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. കേന്ദ്ര എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗം വിനോദ് വലൂപ്പറമ്പിലിന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ ചേർന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഷംനാദ് എസ് തോട്ടത്തിൽ , ട്രഷറർ കെ.ജി.അനിൽ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ബിനു കുമാർ, സജിനി വിനോദ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി മേഖല കമ്മിറ്റി പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളായി ബിനുകുമാർ (കൺവീനർ), എം.രാജീവൻ (ജോയിന്റ് കൺവീനർ) എന്നിവരെ തെരെഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.

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