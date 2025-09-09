Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 11:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 11:34 AM IST
കേര ‘മഴവില്ല്’ ചിത്രരചന മത്സരം 19ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kera 'Rainbow' Drawing Competition on the 19th
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എറണാകുളം റസിഡൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (കേര) കുട്ടികളുടെ ചിത്രരചന മത്സരം ‘മഴവില്ല് - 2025’ ഈ മാസം 19ന് അബ്ബാസിയ യുനൈറ്റഡ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിൽ നടക്കും. ഉച്ചക്ക് 3.30 മുതൽ മത്സരം ആരംഭിക്കും.
സബ് ജൂനിയർ, ജൂനിയർ, സീനിയേഴ്സ് എന്നിങ്ങനെ മൂന്ന് വിഭാഗങ്ങളായാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ. വിജയികൾക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ ‘കേര’ ഓണാഘോഷ പരിപാടിയിൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യും.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും രജിസ്ട്രേഷനും - 65557002, 60706276, 94079775, 90063786.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story