Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 11:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 11:34 AM IST

    കേ​ര ‘മ​ഴ​വി​ല്ല്’ ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം 19ന്

    കേ​ര ‘മ​ഴ​വി​ല്ല്’ ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം 19ന്
    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കേ​ര) കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം ‘മ​ഴ​വി​ല്ല് - 2025’ ഈ ​മാ​സം 19ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 3.30 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    സ​ബ് ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, സീ​നി​യേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ മൂ​ന്ന് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ‘കേ​ര’ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

    വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നും - 65557002, 60706276, 94079775, 90063786.

    TAGS:newsgulfdrawing competitionrainbow
    News Summary - Kera 'Rainbow' Drawing Competition on the 19th
