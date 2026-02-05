Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST
കേര' മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Kera Medical Camp Day
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എറണാകുളം റസിഡൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (കേര) ശിഫാ അൽ ജസീറ ഫഹാഹീൽ ബ്രാഞ്ചുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തുന്നു.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പിൽ ബ്ലഡ് പ്രഷർ, ഷുഗർ, ഡോക്ടർ കൺസൾട്ടേഷൻ എന്നിവ സൗജന്യമായിരിക്കും. 34 ദീനാർ ഫീസ് ഉള്ള ഫുൾ ബോഡി ചെക്കപ്പ് അഞ്ചു ദീനാറിന് ചെയ്യാം.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് - 9006 3786, 6555 7002, 9732 5857, 66564435.
