Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:04 AM IST

    കേ​ര' മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    കേ​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കേ​ര) ശി​ഫാ അ​ൽ ജ​സീ​റ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ചു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് പ്ര​ഷ​ർ, ഷു​ഗ​ർ, ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ ക​ൺ​സ​ൾ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. 34 ദീ​നാ​ർ ഫീ​സ് ഉ​ള്ള ഫു​ൾ ബോ​ഡി ചെ​ക്ക​പ്പ് അ​ഞ്ചു ദീ​നാ​റി​ന് ചെ​യ്യാം.

    വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് - 9006 3786, 6555 7002, 9732 5857, 66564435.

    News Summary - Kera Medical Camp Day
