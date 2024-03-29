Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 29 March 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    date_range 29 March 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    കെ.​ഇ.​എ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    ramadan 2024
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് എ​ക്സ്പാ​ട്രി​യേ​റ്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്(​കെ.​ഇ.​എ) സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മം ഡോ. ​അ​മീ​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഷി​ഹാ​ബ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ നീ​ല​ഗി​രി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കും.

