    date_range 10 Jan 2025 1:18 PM IST
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 1:18 PM IST

    പി.ജയചന്ദ്രന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കെ.ഡി.എൻ.എ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പി.​ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു (കെ.​ഡി.​എ​ൻ.​എ). സി​നി​മ ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ഭ​ക്തി​ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ല​ളി​ത ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഭാ​വ സാ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ പ്രി​യ ഗാ​യ​ക​നെ​യാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് പു​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഫി​റോ​സ് നാ​ല​ക​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

