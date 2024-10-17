Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 3:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 3:10 AM GMT

    കെ.​ഡി.​എ ഓ​ണം- ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    KDA
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​ണം-​ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ ഖൈ​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും.

    2023-24 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ 10,12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ളെ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

