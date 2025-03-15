Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.​സി.​എം.​എ കു​ടും​ബ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 8:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 8:41 AM IST

    കെ.​സി.​എം.​എ കു​ടും​ബ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.​സി.​എം.​എ കു​ടും​ബ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​സി.​എം.​എ കു​ടും​ബ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് ഏ​ക​രൂ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​സി.​എം.​എ) തെ​ക്കെ​പു​റം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ നോ​മ്പു തു​റ രാ​ജ​ധാ​നി ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ട​ക്കാ​നി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് ഏ​ക​രൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​എം. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും എ.​വി. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:iftar meetKuwait NewsKCMARamadan 2025
    News Summary - kcma family iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X