Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 9:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 9:43 AM IST
കെ.സി.ഇ.സി കൺവെൻഷൻ ഫെബ്രുവരി 10, 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - KCEC Convention on February 10, 11, and 12
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ കേരള ക്രിസ്ത്യൻ എക്യുമെനിക്കൽ കൗൺസിലിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് ‘എക്യുമെനിക്കൽ ബൈബിള് കൺവെന്ഷന്’ 2026 ഫെബ്രുവരി 10, 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽ വൈകീട്ട് 7.15 മുതല് ഒമ്പതുവരെ ബഹ്റൈൻ മലയാളി സി.എസ്.ഐ പാരിഷിൽ നടത്തും. സി.എസ്.ഐ സഭയിലെ പ്രമുഖ കൺവെന്ഷന് പ്രാസംഗികനായ റവ. ഡോ. ജേക്കബ് ഡാനിയേല് വചനശുശ്രൂഷക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്കും.
കെ.സി.ഇ.സി അംഗങ്ങളായ ദൈവാലയങ്ങളിലെ ഗായകസംഘാംഗങ്ങള് ഗാനശുശ്രൂഷക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്കുമെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story