Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 9:43 AM IST

    കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 10, 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ

    കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 10, 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ
    ഡോ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ഡാ​നി​യേ​ല്‍

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ കേ​ര​ള ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ൻ എ​ക്യു​മെ​നി​ക്ക​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ലി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ‘എ​ക്യു​മെ​നി​ക്ക​ൽ ബൈ​ബി​ള്‍ ക​ൺ​വെ​ന്‍ഷ​ന്‍’ 2026 ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 10, 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.15 മു​ത​ല്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ പാ​രി​ഷി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും. സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക​ൺ​വെ​ന്‍ഷ​ന്‍ പ്രാ​സം​ഗി​ക​നാ​യ റ​വ. ഡോ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ഡാ​നി​യേ​ല്‍ വ​ച​ന​ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കും.

    കെ.​സി.​ഇ.​സി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ദൈ​വാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഗാ​യ​ക​സം​ഘാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഗാ​ന​ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കു​മെ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

