Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 12:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 12:49 PM GMT

    കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി സലിം (51)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം.

    അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഹസ്സൻകുഞ്ഞ്. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: ഷിബിന.

    TAGS:obit news
    News Summary - Kayamkulam native died in Kuwait
