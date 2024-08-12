കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Aug 2024 12:49 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Aug 2024 12:49 PM GMT
കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kayamkulam native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി സലിം (51)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം.
അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഹസ്സൻകുഞ്ഞ്. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: ഷിബിന.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി സലിം (51)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം.
അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഹസ്സൻകുഞ്ഞ്. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: ഷിബിന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story