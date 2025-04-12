Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightരണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 6:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 6:47 PM IST

    രണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തിയ കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    adarsh raju 98797
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കാസർകോട് പരപ്പ കാരാട്ട് സ്വദേശി ആദർശ് രാജു (25) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പാണ് ആദർശ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തിയത്. കുവൈത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു.

    ബിരിക്കുളം കാരാട്ട് കൊമ്പനാടിയിലെ രാജു, ബിന്ദു എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അർജുൻ രാജു (കുവൈത്ത്), ബിന്ദുജ (നേഴ്സ് കുവൈത്ത്).

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കാസർകോട് ജില്ല അസോസിയേഷൻ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf Obituary
    News Summary - Kasargod native died in kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X