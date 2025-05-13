Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 7:47 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തിൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തിൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദി​ഖ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എ​സ്.​വി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദി​ഖ് (52) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം. ജ​ഹ്റ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പി​താ​വ്: മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: ക​ദീ​ജ. ഭാ​ര്യ : ഷം​സീ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ : ഷം​ന, ഷ​ഫ്‌​ന, ഷി​ഫ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ മാ​ഗ്‌​നെ​റ്റി​ന്റെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsObituary
    News Summary - Kannur Pazhyangadi native dies in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X