Posted Ondate_range 13 May 2025 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 May 2025 7:47 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ പഴയങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Kannur Pazhyangadi native dies in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ പഴയങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി എസ്.വി. അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദിഖ് (52) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. ജഹ്റ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മരണം. ഫഹാഹീൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. കെ.കെ.എം.എ അംഗമായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തീൻ. മാതാവ്: കദീജ. ഭാര്യ : ഷംസീന. മക്കൾ : ഷംന, ഷഫ്ന, ഷിഫ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്നെറ്റിന്റെ കീഴിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
