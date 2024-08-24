Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ‘ദ്യു​തി-2024’ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 25ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​വേ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ക​ല) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മെ​ഗാ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​മേ​ള ‘ദ്യു​തി-2024’ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 25ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​പ​ൺ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള മ്യൂ​സി​ക് നൈ​റ്റി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത പി​ന്ന​ണി ഗാ​യ​ക​രാ​യ സ​ച്ചി​ൻ വാ​ര്യ​ർ, ആ​ര്യ ദ​യാ​ൽ, അ​തു​ൽ ന​റു​ക​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

