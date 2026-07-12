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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഎസ്.ജാനകിയുടെ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2026 10:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2026 10:44 AM IST

    എസ്.ജാനകിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കല കുവൈത്ത് അനുശോചിച്ചു

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    S Janaki
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    എസ്. ജാനകി

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗായിക എസ്.ജാനകിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കേരള ആർട്ട് ലവേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ കല കുവൈത്ത് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. എസ്. ജാനകിയുടെ വിയോഗം ഇന്ത്യൻ സംഗീതലോകത്തിനും കലാ–സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലക്കും തീരാനഷ്ടമാണെന്നും, കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെയും സംഗീതാസ്വാദകരുടെയും ദു:ഖത്തിൽ പങ്കുചേരുന്നതായും കല പ്രസിഡന്റ് അൻസാരി കടയ്ക്കൽ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജിതിൻ പ്രകാശ് എന്നിവർ അനുശോചന സന്ദേശത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsS. JanakiKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Kala Kuwait condoles the demise of S. Janaki
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