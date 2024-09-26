Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​യു​ക്ത ആ​രാ​ധ​ന 27ന്

    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സ​ഭ​കളുടെ സം​യു​ക്ത ആ​രാ​ധ​ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​ന​മാ​യ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളം, ത​മി​ഴ് സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ സ​ഭാ വൈ​ദി​ക​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും.സം​യു​ക്ത ആ​രാ​ധ​ന​യു​ടെ ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ റ​വ. സി.​എം. ഈ​പ്പ​നും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ്ര​താ​പ് രാ​ജ ശേ​ഖ​റും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsCSI congregations
