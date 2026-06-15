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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജോൺസൺ പി. ആന്റണിക്ക്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2026 10:56 AM IST

    ജോൺസൺ പി. ആന്റണിക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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    ജോൺസൺ പി. ആന്റണിക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
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    യാത്രയയപ്പ് യോഗത്തിൽ ജോൺസൺ പി. ആന്റണിക്ക് സഹപ്രവർത്തകർ ഉപഹാരം

    കൈമാറുന്നു

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ഇക്വറ്റ് പെട്രോ കെമിക്കൽ കമ്പനിയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ 17വർഷമായി സൂപ്പർ വൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ പെരിഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ജോൺസൻ പി ആന്റണിക്ക് സഹപ്രവർത്തകർ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി. ഫഹാഹീലിൽ നടന്ന യത്രയയപ്പ് ചടങ്ങിൽ ബിജു ഗംഗാദരൻ, അനിത് കുമാർ, ടിജു ജോർജ്, ജോബി മാത്യു, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ അത്തീഉള്ള, ഗാന്ധിപൻ, ഷിജാൻ അഗസ്റ്റിൻ, കറുപ്പസാമി, വിനീത് പിള്ളൈ, എം.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ എന്നിവർ ആശംസ നേർന്നു.

    ചടങ്ങിൽ ജോൺസൻ പി ആന്റണിക്ക് മെമെന്റോ നൽകി ആദരിച്ചു. ജോൺസൻ മറുപടി പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി.

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