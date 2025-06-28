Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 9:53 AM IST

    ജ​വാ​സാ​ത്ത്‌ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ട് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    ജ​വാ​സാ​ത്ത്‌ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ട് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​വാ​സാ​ത്ത്‌ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ട് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​മൂ​ല​മാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ. ഈ ​മാ​സം 30 തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​വ​രെ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ​ബി​ദി​യ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​ഹ്റ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ശൈ​ഖ് സാ​യി​ദ് ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്‌​യാ​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ലെ (ഫി​ഫ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ്) സാ​ൽ​മി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന ഇ​ട​ത്താ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

