Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 5:35 AM GMT
    ഐ​വ പ്ര​സം​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ) പ്ര​സം​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ‘സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കും എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 12ന് ​ദ​ജീ​ജ് കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് വേ​ദി. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. ഫോ​ൺ: 50447522, 60430118.

    TAGS:speech competitioniwaKuwait News
    News Summary - Iwa speech competition
