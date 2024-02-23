Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    23 Feb 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    23 Feb 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    IWa fahaheel unit leaders
    ഷ​സ സ​മീ​ർ, അ​ജ്‍വ നി​യാ​സ്, നൈ​ല മ​റി​യം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ) ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. നൈ​ല മ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സ​മി​യ​ത്ത് യൂ​നു​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷ​ഹാ​ന ന​സിം ഉ​ദ്ബോ​ധ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ലി​ഷ ശി​ഹാ​ബ്, സ​നീ​ബ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഷ​സ സ​മീ​ർ (പ്ര​സി), സ​ഫി​യ സ​മീ​ർ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), അ​ജ്‍വ നി​യാ​സ് (സെ​ക്ര), നൈ​ല മ​റി​യം (ട്ര​ഷ), ആ​യി​ഷ അ​സീ​സ് (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര).

