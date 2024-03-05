Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    5 March 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    5 March 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഹു​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ   റി​ദ റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌   മ​ന്ഹ ന​വാ​സ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക്‌ വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ) ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ത​സ്ഫി​യ മു​നീ​ർ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഐ​വ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ ശു​ക്കൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ശ​മി​ന റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌ ഉ​ദ്ബോ​ധ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഷൈ​മ സൈ​യ്ദ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഹു​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ (പ്ര​സി), മി​സ്ന സൈ​ന​ബ് (വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), റി​ദ റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌ (സെ​ക്ര), മ​ന്ഹ ന​വാ​സ് (ട്ര​ഷ),ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന ശ​ബ്നം ഷ​മീ​ർ (ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര).

    Girl in a jacket

