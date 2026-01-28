Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
ഐവ സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ്ലാമിക് വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐ.ഡബ്ല്യു.എ) സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് യോഗവും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും നടന്നു. ഹഫ്സ ഇസ്മാഈൽ സ്റ്റഡി ക്ലാസ് എടുത്തു. ഐവ സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡൻറ് ജസീറ ആസിഫ്, ഗേൾസ് വിങ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ഹുസ്ന നജീബ് എന്നിവർ തെരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു. ഇഫ റുഖിയ ഖിറാഅത്ത് നടത്തി. യൂനിറ്റ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ശിബി സലീം സമാപന പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: ഇഫ റുഖിയ്യ (പ്രസി.), ഫാത്തിമ നൂറ (സെക്ര.), നവാൽ താജുദ്ദീൻ (വൈ. പ്രസി.), ഫിസ ഫൈസൽ ബാബു (ജോ. സെക്ര.).
