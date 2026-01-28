Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST

    ഐ​വ സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഐ​വ സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ഇ​ഫ റു​ഖി​യ്യ ,ഫാ​ത്തി​മ നൂ​റ,        ന​വാ​ൽ,                 ഫി​സ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ) സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഹ​ഫ്സ ഇ​സ്മാ​ഈ​ൽ സ്റ്റ​ഡി ക്ലാ​സ് എ​ടു​ത്തു. ഐ​വ സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് ജ​സീ​റ ആ​സി​ഫ്, ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഹു​സ്ന ന​ജീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​രെ​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ഫ റു​ഖി​യ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. യൂ​നി​റ്റ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ശി​ബി സ​ലീം സ​മാ​പ​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഇ​ഫ റു​ഖി​യ്യ (പ്ര​സി.), ഫാ​ത്തി​മ നൂ​റ (സെ​ക്ര.), ന​വാ​ൽ താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി.), ഫി​സ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ബാ​ബു (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.).

    TAGS:salmiyaKuwait NewsGirls Wing Officersgulf news malayalam
