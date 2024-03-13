Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    13 March 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    13 March 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    ഇ​സാം സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ റൂ​മി എ​സ്.​എ.​ബി ചീ​ഫ്

    സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​റോ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌‌ സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സാം സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ റൂ​മി​യെ സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​റോ​യു​ടെ (എ​സ്.​എ.​ബി) ചീ​ഫാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു ​ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച അ​മീ​ർ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു.

