Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2024 4:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2024 4:26 AM GMT

    ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ത​ർ​ബി​യ​ത്ത് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ദ​അ​വ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​സം തോ​റും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ന്ന ത​ർ​ബി​യ​ത്ത് ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ബ്ലോ​ക്ക് എ​ട്ടി​ലെ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​നീ​ർ അ​സ്സ​ഹ​ലി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.45ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ഠ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​ഠ​നം, പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന പ​ഠ​നം, ഹ​ദീ​സ് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം, ക​ർ​മ ശാ​സ്ത്ര ക്ലാ​സ്, ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക ച​രി​ത്ര ക്ലാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ന​ട​ക്കും. ഷ​മീ​ർ മ​ദീ​നി ‘തൗ​ഹീ​ദും, ത​വ​ക്ക​ലും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​​മെ​ന്നും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait Kerala Islahi CenterTarbiat Camp
    News Summary - Islahi Center Tarbiat Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick