Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2025 10:12 AM IST

    ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ മെ​ഡി​കെ​യ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    blood donation camp
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ - മെ​ഡി​കെ​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മേ​യ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റു വ​രെ സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​ള്ള ഷൈ​ഖ സ​ൽ​വ സ്റ്റം​സെ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ക്ത ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ര​ക്ത ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ 60950313 (അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ), 97253354 (ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ) 51523931(ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ) ന​മ്പ​രി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBlood Donation Campislahi centerKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Islahi center medicare blood donation camp on friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X