Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    1 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    1 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST

    ഇസ്കോൺ വിദ്യാർഥി സമ്മേളനം സ്വാഗതസംഘം

    ഇസ്കോൺ വിദ്യാർഥി സമ്മേളനം സ്വാഗതസംഘം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ (കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി) വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 12ാമ​ത് ഇ​സ്കോ​ൺ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത സം​ഘം രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    പി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മ​ദ​നി (മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി), സി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് (ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ), സു​നാ​ഷ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ (ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ന​ര​ക്കോ​ട്ട് (ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് (ജോ. ​ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ. വി​വി​ധ വ​കു​പ്പ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ​യും ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:studentconferenceiskcon
