    ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Irinjalakuda native passes away in Kuwait
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട അവിട്ടത്തൂർ കഥളികാട്ടിൽ സ്വദേശി മനീഷ് മനോഹരൻ (27)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. കുവൈത്ത് മാംഗോ ഹൈപ്പറിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മനോഹരൻ. മാതാവ്: മിനി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

