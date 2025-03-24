ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 March 2025 4:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 March 2025 4:16 PM IST
ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Irinjalakuda native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട അവിട്ടത്തൂർ കഥളികാട്ടിൽ സ്വദേശി മനീഷ് മനോഹരൻ (27)കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. കുവൈത്ത് മാംഗോ ഹൈപ്പറിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മനോഹരൻ. മാതാവ്: മിനി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
