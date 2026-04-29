സലൂണുകളിലും ആരോഗ്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലും പരിശോധന

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Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2026 12:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2026 12:45 PM IST
സലൂണുകളിലും ആരോഗ്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലും പരിശോധനtext_fields
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News Summary - Inspection in salons and health institutions
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ സലൂണുകളും ആരോഗ്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലും നടത്തിയ ആദ്യഘട്ട പരിശോധനയിൽ നിയമലംഘനങ്ങളൊന്നും കണ്ടെത്തിയില്ല. ആരോഗ്യ, മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി, വാണിജ്യ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ ചേർന്നാണ് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയത്. ക്യാപിറ്റൽ മാൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനം വിലയിരുത്തി.
ആരോഗ്യ ചട്ടങ്ങളും പ്രൊഫഷണൽ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളും സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. പരിശോധനകൾ തുടർന്നും ശക്തമാക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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