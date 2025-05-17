Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:13 AM IST

    ബാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ണി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു വീ​ണു പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു

    accident
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫി​ർ​ദാ​വ്സി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന്റെ ബാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ണി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ർ​ദി​യ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ​യും സെ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ലെ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

