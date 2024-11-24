Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 5:52 AM GMT

    ഇ​ൻ​ഫ്ലുവൻ​സേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഇ​ൻ​ഫ്ലുവൻ​സേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​ൻ​ഫ്ലുവൻ​സേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ (കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​എ) ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം കോ​ഹി​നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ച്ചാ​യ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    സ​യൂ​ഫ് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. എം.​എ. ഷ​മീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് നി​റം പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു. സൗ​ണ്ട് ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യു​ടെ സം​ഗീ​ത വി​രു​ന്നും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewskudumbasangamamInfluencers Association
    News Summary - Influencers Association Kumumbasangam
