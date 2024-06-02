Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    Indian Kuwait Ambassador
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ മി​ഷാ​ൽ അ​ൽ ഷ​മാ​ലി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ദ്രൗ​പ​തി മു​ർ​മു​വി​ന് യോ​ഗ്യ​ത പ​ത്രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ മി​ഷാ​ൽ അ​ൽ ഷ​മാ​ലി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ മി​ഷാ​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ദ്രൗ​പ​തി മു​ർ​മു​വി​ന് യോ​ഗ്യ​താ പ​ത്രം കൈ​മാ​റി. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsIndian Kuwait Ambassador
