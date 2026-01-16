Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 11:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 11:45 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Indian Islamic Center Fahaheel Unit Office Bearers
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ (ഐ.ഐ.സി) ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് 2026 വർഷത്തെ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരെഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി ഇലക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസർമാരായ കെ.സി. സഅദ് പുളിക്കൽ, യു.പി. ആമിർ മാത്തൂർ എന്നിവർ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: ബദറുദ്ദീൻ പുളിക്കൽ (പ്രസി), പി.സി. ബിയാസ് (വൈ. പ്രസി), നിഹാദ് മാത്ര (ജന.സെക്ര), വി.വി. സുഹൈൽ (ട്രഷ), മുഹമ്മദ് മിഷാൽ (ഓർഗനൈസിങ് സെക്ര), മുഹമ്മദ് അനസ് (വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സെക്ര), കെ.കെ. അസ്ലം (ദഅ് വ സെക്ര), പി.സി. ജമാൽ (ഖുർആൻ ലേണിങ് സ്കൂൾ സെക്ര), മുഹമ്മദ് ദുൽഖർ (സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫയർ സെക്ര), അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ മുട്ടിൽ, റമീസ് വഴയിൽ (കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ്).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story