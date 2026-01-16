Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 11:45 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്‍ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്‍ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ
    ബ​ദ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ നി​ഹാ​ദ് മാ​​ത്ര വി.​വി. സു​ഹൈ​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്‍ലാഹി സെന്റർ (ഐ.ഐ.സി) ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് 2026 വർഷത്തെ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരെഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി ഇലക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസർമാരായ കെ.സി. സഅദ് പുളിക്കൽ, യു.പി. ആമിർ മാത്തൂർ എന്നിവർ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: ബദറുദ്ദീൻ പുളിക്കൽ (പ്രസി), പി.സി. ബിയാസ് (വൈ. പ്രസി), നിഹാദ് മാത്ര (ജന.സെക്ര), വി.വി. സുഹൈൽ (ട്രഷ), മുഹമ്മദ് മിഷാൽ (ഓർഗനൈസിങ് സെക്ര), മുഹമ്മദ് അനസ് (വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സെക്ര), കെ.കെ. അസ്‍ലം (ദഅ് വ സെക്ര), പി.സി. ജമാൽ (ഖുർആൻ ലേണിങ് സ്കൂൾ സെക്ര), മുഹമ്മദ് ദുൽഖർ (സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫയർ സെക്ര), അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ മുട്ടിൽ, റമീസ് വഴയിൽ (കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ്).

    TAGS:Indian Islamic CenterFahaheel Unitnew officials
    News Summary - Indian Islamic Center Fahaheel Unit Office Bearers
