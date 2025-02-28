Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 10:33 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം മൂ​ന്നി​ന്

    representative image
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം മാ​ർ​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​നി​​ന്റെ മാ​സം’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് മ​ദ​നി കാ​ക്ക​വ​യ​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും അ​റ​ബി​ക​ളും സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഫോ​ൺ- 6582 9673, 9992 6427, 9977 6124.

    TAGS:iftar meetIndian Islahi Center
