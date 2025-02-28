Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 10:33 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം മൂന്നിന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - indian islahi center iftar meet
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം മാർച്ച് മൂന്നിന് മസ്ജിദുൽ കബീർ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുമെന്നു സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. സംഗമത്തിൽ ‘വിശുദ്ധ ഖുർആനിന്റെ മാസം’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ നൗഷാദ് മദനി കാക്കവയൽ മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും.
വിവിധ സംഘടന പ്രതിനിധികളും അറബികളും സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. സംഗമത്തിലേക്ക് വാഹന സൗകര്യവും ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഫോൺ- 6582 9673, 9992 6427, 9977 6124.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story