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ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെൻറർ കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി കുടുംബ സംഗമം ഇന്ന്text_fields
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News Summary - Indian Islamic Center Central Committee Family Meeting Today
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെൻറർ കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി കുടുംബ സംഗമം ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം 6.30 മണിക്ക് മസ്ജിദുൽ കബീറിൽ നടക്കും. സംഗമത്തിൽ അൽ അമീൻ സുല്ലമി, സൈദ് മുഹമ്മദ് റഫീഖ്, ഡോ. സലീം കുണ്ടുങ്ങൽ എന്നിവർ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ക്ലാസെടുക്കും. കുവൈത്തിലെ വിവിധ ഏരിയകളിൽ നിന്ന് മസ്ജിദുൽ കബീറിലേക്ക് വാഹന സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും സംഗമത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് - 6582 9673, 5568 5576.
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