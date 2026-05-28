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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇന്ത്യൻ ഹുദ സെന്റർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2026 8:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2026 8:30 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹുദ സെന്റർ പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്ക്കാരം

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    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹുദ സെന്റർ പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്ക്കാരം
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    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹുദ സെന്റർ ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ മധുരം വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നു

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹുദ സെന്റർന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ബലി പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്ക്കാരം ഫഹാഹീൽ ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ അഞ്ചിൽ എം.ഇ.ഡബ്ല്യൂ.ഓഫീസിനു സമീപമുള്ള സനഇയ്യ മസ്ജിദിൽ നടന്നു .

    ഈദ് നമസ്ക്കാരത്തിന് ഹുദ സെന്റർ ക്യു.എഛ്.എൽ.എസ്. സെക്രട്ടറി ജൈസൽ എടവണ്ണ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. നമസ്ക്കാര ശേഷം വിശ്വാസികൾ പരസ്പരം ഈദ് ആശംസകൾ കൈമാറുകയും ശേഷം മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ കൈമാറുകയും ചെയ്തു.

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    TAGS:Gulf Newskuwait cityEid prayersKuwait Indian Huda Center
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