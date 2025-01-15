Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    15 Jan 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Jan 2025 10:47 AM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക്ക് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ

    പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം കു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ
    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക്ക് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ന് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ. പ്ര​തി ഇ​ര​യെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം കു​ത്തി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ആ​സൂ​ത്രി​ത​മാ​യ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:sentenced to deathKuwaitIndian expatriate
