Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 5:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 5:00 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സി​നി​മ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ

    film screening
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സി​നി​മ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്നു. യ​ർ​മൂ​ക്ക് ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹി​ന്ദി ഭാ​ഷ കോ​മ​ഡി-​ഡ്രാ​മ ചി​ത്ര​മാ​യ

    ‘ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് വിം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ്’ സി​നി​മ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കും നാ​ലു​മ​ണി​ക്കും എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​ദ​ശ​ർ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക. പ​രി​മി​ത സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ആ​ദ്യം വ​രു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യം എ​ന്ന അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം. പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഏ​വ​രെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Film ScreeningIndian EmbassyKuwait News
    News Summary - Indian Embassy movie screening on saturday
