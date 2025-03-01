Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2025 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2025 9:05 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച. രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ലെ ബി.​എ​ല്‍.​എ​സ് ഔ​ട്ട്‌ സൗ​ര്‍സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ്. 10 മ​ണി മു​ത​ല്‍ ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ.​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക, കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താം.

    TAGS:open houseindian embassy kuwaitKuwait News
    News Summary - Indian Embassy in Kuwait open house will be held Wednesday
