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Madhyamam
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    കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഓപൺ ഹൗസ് നാളെ

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    കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഓപൺ ഹൗസ് നാളെ
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികൾക്കായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച. അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ആസഥാനത്താണ് ഓപൺ ഹൗസ്. ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നിന് ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസ് ആരംഭിക്കും. മുൻകൂട്ടി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യേണ്ടതില്ല.

    അംബാസഡർ പരിമിത ത്രിപതി, എംബസി ഉ​ന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസഥർ എന്നിവർ പ​ങ്കെടുക്കും. പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസിൽ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഇവരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെടുത്താം.

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