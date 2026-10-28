കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഓപൺ ഹൗസ് നാളെ

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കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഓപൺ ഹൗസ് നാളെtext_fields
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News Summary - Indian Embassy in Kuwait Open House tomorrow
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികൾക്കായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച. അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ആസഥാനത്താണ് ഓപൺ ഹൗസ്. ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നിന് ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസ് ആരംഭിക്കും. മുൻകൂട്ടി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യേണ്ടതില്ല.
അംബാസഡർ പരിമിത ത്രിപതി, എംബസി ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസഥർ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ഓപ്പൺ ഹൗസിൽ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഇവരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെടുത്താം.
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