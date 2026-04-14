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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2026 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2026 11:59 AM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് അവധി

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    കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് അവധി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അംബേദ്കർ ജയന്തി കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു. എല്ലാ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലാർ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷൻ സെന്ററുകളും തുറന്നു പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. നിലവിലുള്ള സുരക്ഷാ സാഹചര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് എല്ലാ അടിയന്തര സേവനങ്ങളും എംബസിയിൽ തുടരുമെന്നും അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:indian embassy kuwaitgulfnewsKuwait
    News Summary - Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closed today
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