Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    5 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് ഇന്ന് അവധി

    ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് ഇന്ന് അവധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗു​രു നാ​നാ​ക് ജ​യ​ന്തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ല​ർ അ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റു​ക​ളും പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്തി​ര സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും.

