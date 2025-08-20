Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    20 Aug 2025 10:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 10:20 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ കുവൈത്ത് വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച്ച നടത്തി

    ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ കുവൈത്ത് വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച്ച നടത്തി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ ഡോ.ആദർശ് സ്വൈക കുവൈത്ത് വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി അബ്ദുല്ല അൽ യഹ്യയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച്ച നടത്തി. കുവൈത്തും ഇന്ത്യയും തമ്മിലുള്ള സവിശേഷമായ ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ, അവ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനായുള്ള വഴികൾ എന്നിവ ഇരുവരും ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. ഉന്നത എംബസി ഉദ്യോഗസഥരും പ​ങ്കെടുത്തു.നേപ്പാൾ അംബാസഡർ ഘന ശ്യാം ലാംസലുമായും കുവൈത്ത് വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി അബ്ദുല്ല അൽ യഹ്യയ ബുധനാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച്ച നടത്തി.

