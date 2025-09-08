Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 6:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 6:38 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ കുവൈത്ത് നാഷനൽ ഗാർഡ് മേധാവിയുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്തി

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ ഡോ.ആദർശ് സ്വൈക, കുവൈത്ത് നാഷനൽ ഗാർഡ് മേധാവി ശൈഖ് മുബാറക് ഹുമൂദ് അൽ ജാബിർ അസ്സബാഹിനെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു.

    കുവൈത്ത് നാഷനൽ ഗാർഡും ഇന്ത്യൻ സഹ ഏജൻസികളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സഹകരണത്തിനും ബന്ധം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനുമുള്ള വഴികൾ ഇരുവരും കൂടികാഴ്ചയിൽ ചർച്ചചെയ്തു.

    TAGS:Indian AgenciesKuwait NewsIndian AmbassadorKuwait National Guard
    News Summary - Indian Ambassador holds talks with Kuwait National Guard Chief
