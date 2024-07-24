Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    24 July 2024
    24 July 2024

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി വ്യാ​പാ​ര​വും നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​വും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി (ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്) അ​സീം മ​ഹാ​ജ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്

    വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ണ്ട​ർ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​യാ​ദ് അ​ൽ ന​ജീ​മു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി (ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്) അ​സീം മ​ഹാ​ജ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ണ്ട​ർ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​യാ​ദ് അ​ൽ ന​ജീ​മു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി വ്യാ​പാ​ര​വും നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​വും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ.​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക, മ​റ്റു എം​ബ​സി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ, കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:MeetingKuwait NewsIndia-Kuwait
