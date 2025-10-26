Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 1:25 PM IST

    ഐ​വ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​കാ​ല ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ കോ​ഴ്സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    ഐ​വ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​കാ​ല ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ കോ​ഴ്സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    ഐ​വ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​കാ​ല കോ​ഴ്സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ

    ഷീ​ന ഹൈ​ദ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ് ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ(​ഐ​വ) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സ​ർ​ഗ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ് ബേ​സി​ക്സ് ഹ്ര​സ്വ​കാ​ല കോ​ഴ്സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വ​ർ​ദ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​ബ്ഡെ​വ​ല​പ​റും ട്രെ​യ്ന​റു​മാ​യ ഷീ​ന ഹൈ​ദ​ർ കോ​ഴ്സി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു. ഹ​ബീ​ന ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ന​ജ്മ ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ഫീ​ഫ സ​മാ​പ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി.

    inaugurationKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Inauguration of the IWA Short-Term Computer Course
