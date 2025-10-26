Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 12:27 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 1:25 PM IST
ഐവ ഹ്രസ്വകാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ കോഴ്സ് ഉദ്ഘാടനംtext_fields
News Summary - Inauguration of the IWA Short-Term Computer Course
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ് ലാമിക് വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ(ഐവ) കുവൈത്ത് സർഗവേദിയുടെ കീഴിൽ പ്രവർത്തകർക്കായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന എം.എസ് ഓഫിസ് ബേസിക്സ് ഹ്രസ്വകാല കോഴ്സ് ആരംഭിച്ചു.
സാൽമിയ സെൻട്രൽ ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് വർദ അൻവർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. വെബ്ഡെവലപറും ട്രെയ്നറുമായ ഷീന ഹൈദർ കോഴ്സിന് തുടക്കം കുറിച്ചു. ഹബീന ഖുർആൻ പാരായണം നടത്തി. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി നജ്മ ഷെരീഫ് സ്വാഗതവും കൺവീനർ അഫീഫ സമാപനവും നടത്തി.
