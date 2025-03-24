Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    24 March 2025 11:57 AM IST
    24 March 2025 11:57 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ ക​ർ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ ക​ർ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ ക​ർ​മ ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഷാ​ജി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ​യു​ടെ 2025 ലെ ​ക​ർ​മ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഷാ​ജി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ലി​ജു പ​റ​ക്ക​ലി​ന്റെ ഭാ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സാം ​തോ​മ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​മോ​ൻ ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സാ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി. ജു​ബി​ൻ പി.​മാ​ത്യു, ജോ​സ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​രി​യ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​നോ തോ​മ​സ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ജോ മാ​ത്യു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

