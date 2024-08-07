Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    മി​ന അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മി​ന അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും കൂ​ടാ​തെ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ന​ഷ്ടം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:TruckKuwait newsFireMina Abdullah
    News Summary - In Mina Abdullah The truck caught fire
