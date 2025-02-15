Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ കാ​ർ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്

    Arrest
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​ടും​ബ​വ​ഴ​ക്കി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ കാ​ർ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​യി​ൽ ശി​ക്ഷ.

    അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​യി​ൽ 2024 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന് കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ നി​യ​മം, ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ നി​യ​മം, ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലാ​ണ് കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsimprisonmentKuwait News
    X